Eastbound traffic stuck on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge after multi-vehicle crash

RAMAH — Eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 over the Atchafalaya Basin are completely blocked near Ramah after a multi-vehicle crash.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the crash happened around 12:15 p.m. just past the Ramah exit. Traffic is being diverted from I-49 north to US 190 east.

No information about how the crash happened or any injuries was immediately available.

Expect major delays going eastbound, as well as delays in westbound lanes.