East Iberville Parish officials deploy AquaDams in preparation for heavy rainfall

IBERVILLE PARISH - As south Louisiana prepares for heavy rainfall associated with Potential Tropical Cyclone Three, the Iberville Parish Council announced Thursday that officials have deployed sections of AquaDam in low-lying spots on Manchac Road.

The measures were taken in hopes of preventing overflow from East Baton Rouge Parish, officials say.

As of Thursday evening, all three road cuts and all flood gates on Manchac Road were open and still draining water, according to Parish officials.



Area leaders have confirmed that crews will be on hand to monitor the water flow in Bayou Manchac so as to prevent any possible backflow.

WBRZ’s Weather Team is closely monitoring weather conditions so as to keep viewers updated via newscasts and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.