East Feliciana school board member died of gunshot wounds to chest, autopsy reveals

BATON ROUGE - Autopsy results confirmed that an East Felciana School board member who was found dead in his car over the weekend, died from gunshot wounds to the chest.

According to detectives, 34-year-old Broderick Brooks, Sr. was found dead in the driver's seat of his car in the 3200 block of Wenonah Street around 3:30 a.m. where he suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Coroner Beau Clark, autopsy results showed that Brooks died from gunshot wounds to the chest and upper extremities.

Brooks was an East Feliciana School board member for more than five years.

"He believed in education, he believed in volunteering, he believed in being in the schools and doing what was right for kids," Carlos Sam, East Feliciana Superintendent said.

Friends and family say they do not know why Brooks, who lived in Jackson, LA, was in Baton Rouge at the time of his death.



"For what ever reason he was down there, they didn't have to kill him. It's just sad," Kiefer Stinson, Brooks' friend, said.

Brooks was also a director of a Clinton health clinic and his father is longtime East Feliciana Police Juror Edwards Brooks.

BRPD says there are no motives or suspects at the time of this post.



Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.



