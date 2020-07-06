East Feliciana Parish leaders won't remove Confederate statue

CLINTON - The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury voted to keep a 111-year-old Confederate statue outside of the East Feliciana courthouse.

A vote from leaders came Monday evening after earlier discussions on if the statue should be removed. The 30-foot-tall statue of a Confederate soldier has been in front of the courthouse since 1909.

While some see it as a memorial to previous generations, others view it as a tribute to a way of life that glorified slavery, still others feel the statue is a necessary reminder of history and belongs in a museum as opposed to in front of a court of law.

Debate surrounding the piece is nothing new, in 2016, a proposal to remove the statue was denied and in 2019, an appeals court rejected an African American man's request to move his trial to a courthouse that didn't feature a Confederate monument in front of its building.