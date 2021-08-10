East Feliciana Parish hints at tighter restrictions as area COVID-19 cases skyrocket

CLINTON- East Feliciana Parish officials say they're on track to set their own grim new records.

The parish reports a spike in COVID cases of more than a staggering 700% in the past 10 days. Nurse Johnette Kay with RKM Primary Care says she's fearful the numbers are only going to get worse.

"We're concerned with no restrictions other than masking that number will continue to increase," said Kay.

As of today, the parish says 35% of all COVID-19 tests are coming back positive.

"We had the lowest cases in the state almost throughout the first wave of this percentage wise. Now we're topping the chart," said East Feliciana Parish Manager, Jody Moreau.

Moreau is making a plea for better compliance from the community instead of having to implement tighter restrictions. But, he's also warning that nothing is off the table.

"If the people, residents, parents, and everyone involved in the spread of this virus does not do what they're supposed to do, there will inevitably have to be stricter measures," he said.

In a meeting today with LDH, GOHSEP, and the National Guard, Moreau says the East Feliciana announced plans to roll out more testing and vaccination opportunities throughout the parish.

With more things opening back up and kids heading back to school, Nurse Kay says something has got to change.

"We were seeing the light and were getting back to normalization, but now we have taken a lot of steps backwards," said Kay.

According to the CDC, East Feliciana Parish has a current vaccination rate of 28 percent.

That number lags behind their neighbors, West Feliciana Parish, who come in at 68 percent.