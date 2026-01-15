East Feliciana Parish deputies arrest three additional suspects in contraband investigation at jail

CLINTON — Three people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into contraband at the East Feliciana Parish Jail, following the earlier arrests of an inmate and a correctional officer.

Deputies said that on Wednesday, 18-year-old Jermaine Matthews was arrested and booked into the parish jail on charges of introducing contraband into a penal institution. According to deputies, Matthews is the brother of Jaylon Turner, the now-fired jail employee arrested on malfeasance in office and contraband charges.

David Hall, 56, and McKenzie Jones, 25, were also arrested and charged with introducing contraband into a penal institution on Tuesday.

An inmate, 22-year-old Marvin Jones, was also arrested for introducing contraband into a penal institution.