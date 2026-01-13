East Feliciana Parish corrections officer, inmate arrested for allegedly introducing contraband

CLINTON — An East Feliciana Parish corrections officer has been arrested after allegedly conspiring to bring contraband into the parish jail, deputies said Tuesday.

Deputies said that Jaylon Jontrell Turner, 21, allegedly worked to introduce contraband with a parish prison inmate and a relative of that inmate. Turner, who was arrested Monday night, admitted to the act, deputies said. He faces charges of introducing contraband into a penal institution and malfeasance in office.

The inmate, 22-year-old Marvin Jones, was also arrested for introducing contraband into a penal institution.

"It is unfortunate for all when it becomes necessary for us to arrest someone we thought of as one of our own. Through his actions, Turner violated the sacred trust of his fellow employees, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, and most importantly, the citizens of this Parish he had sworn to serve and protect. Nothing is more reprehensible. My office does not and will not tolerate illegal or immoral behavior by our employees. As evidenced by this event, such behavior will be dealt with swiftly and forcefully by my office," Sheriff Jeff Travis said about Turner's arrest. "The findings of our investigation are being turned over to the District Attorney for his review."

Turner worked at the sheriff's office for one year and, following his arrest, was fired. According to deputies, Turner's relative also has a warrant out for their arrest connected to the scheme.