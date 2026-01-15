Latest Weather Blog
East Feliciana Parish deputies arrest three additional suspects in contraband investigation at jail
CLINTON — Three people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into contraband at the East Feliciana Parish Jail, following the earlier arrests of an inmate and a correctional officer.
Deputies said that on Wednesday, 18-year-old Jermaine Matthews was arrested and booked into the parish jail on charges of introducing contraband into a penal institution. According to deputies, Matthews is the brother of Jaylon Turner, the now-fired jail employee arrested on malfeasance in office and contraband charges.
David Hall, 56, and McKenzie Jones, 25, were also arrested and charged with introducing contraband into a penal institution on Tuesday.
An inmate, 22-year-old Marvin Jones, was also arrested for introducing contraband into a penal institution.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
West Feliciana Parish land development code unresolved after council meeting
-
2une In Previews: Louisiana Marathon returns to capital city, celebrates 15 years
-
Federal officer shoots person in leg after being attacked during Minneapolis arrest,...
-
9 puppies found abandoned in cage at St. Mary Parish boat launch,...
-
Moreno's buzzer beater shocks LSU