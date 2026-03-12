Gas leak reported after tree falls on home in Central Thursday morning

CENTRAL — A large tree fell on a Central home off Planchet Road on Thursday morning.

The tree, which Central Fire officials said fell around 8 a.m., came the morning after a night of heavy rainfall across East Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes.

"Luckily, the two occupants inside were not injured," officials said.

A gas leak was also reported at the home due to damaged lines, and the gas service was subsequently turned off.