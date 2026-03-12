62°
Latest Weather Blog
Gas leak reported after tree falls on home in Central Thursday morning
CENTRAL — A large tree fell on a Central home off Planchet Road on Thursday morning.
The tree, which Central Fire officials said fell around 8 a.m., came the morning after a night of heavy rainfall across East Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes.
"Luckily, the two occupants inside were not injured," officials said.
A gas leak was also reported at the home due to damaged lines, and the gas service was subsequently turned off.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD searching for woman they believe is connected to Airline Highway shooting
-
East Iberville High boy's basketball team competing for state title for first...
-
Proposed law would send decision to raise Louisiana's minimum wage to $10.25...
-
EBR Schools investigating fight, bullying at Woodlawn Middle School
-
Man wanted for shooting Memphis police officer may have fled to Louisiana
Sports Video
-
East Iberville High boy's basketball team competing for state title for first...
-
Redus set to leave LSU for Rutgers job ahead of NCAA Tournament
-
Tough act to follow: Zachary boys basketball tries to follow girls' lead
-
WATCH: French Settlement wins first girls hoops championship in more than six...
-
Demario Davis signs with Jets, Saints sign Etienne