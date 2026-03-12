55°
Death of man found in car along Woodcrest Drive being investigated as homicide, coroner says

BATON ROUGE — A 44-year-old man was found dead inside a car along Woodcrest Drive.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office, Marcus Franklin was found dead along Woodcrest just off Greenwell Springs Road around 9 a.m. on Wednesday. 

The coroner's office said the Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating Franklin's death as a homicide. 

