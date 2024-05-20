East Feliciana correctional officer arrested for marijuana possession

EAST FELICIANA- A state Department of Corrections officer was arrested Monday for possession of marijuana, according to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office.



The facility received information that the officer, April Lemon, was going to bring in illegal goods, so when she arrived for her shift she and her belongings were searched.



According to EFP sheriff’s office, staff found 91 grams of marijuana inside of Lemon’s lunch container.



Lemon was transported and booked into the East Feliciana jail. Lemon’s employment was terminated.