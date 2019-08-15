Latest Weather Blog
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office hosts annual awards ceremony Thursday
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office honored numerous deputies Thursday night for their law enforcement efforts around the parish.
A full list of the deputies being honored can be found below.
Employee Recognition Awards:
- Patrol Deputy of the Year Deputy Kyle Toups
- Communications Deputy of the Year – Deputy Keola Turner
- Uniform Patrol Supervisor of the Year – Lieutenant Edward Dwayne Wheeler
- Community Oriented Policing Deputy of the Year – Deputy Yoni Canales
- Community Oriented Policing Supervisor of the Year – Sergeant Leroy Griffin
- Detective of the Year – Corporal Perry Frith
- Detective Supervisor of the Year – Lieutenant Shawn Lewis Colbert
- Corrections Deputy of the Year – Deputy John Dunlap
- Corrections Supervisor of the Year – Lieutenant James Sandridge
- Civil Division Employee of the Year – Deputy Steve Jones
- Administrative/Support Services Employee of the Year – Bridgette Fresina
- Reserve Deputies of the Year – Deputies Anthony Lim and Frank Zapata
- School Crossing Guard of the Year – Joan Edwards
Employee Achievement Awards:
- Lifesaving Award
- Deputy Trevor Dismukes
- Deputy James Hammett
- Lieutenant Glen Leblanc
- Lieutenant Edward Dwayne Wheeler
- Sergeant Edward Nicholson
- Corporal James Harbin
- Corporal Brandon Gilmore
- Sergeant Steven Jones
- Corporal William Head
- Deputy Devon Johnson
- Deputy Brady Davis
- Distinguished Service Award
- Lieutenant Edward Dwayne Wheeler
- Sergeant Kevin Johnson
Sheriff Gautreaux’s Above and Beyond Award – Stephanie Hicks
EBRSO Service Awards
- 25 Years of Service
- Captain Troy L. Mims – Judicial Processing
- Captain Andrew Stevens, Jr. – Night Supervisor
- Lieutenant Charles R. Pelletier - Traffic
- Lieutenant Billy W. Thornton – Central Substation
- Lieutenant Charles R. Foster, Jr. - Burglary
- Lieutenant Patti J. Freeman - Detectives
- Lieutenant Joseph W. Bell – Kleinpeter Substation
- Lieutenant John W. Presley, Jr. – Internal Affairs
- Lieutenant Edward Jones, Jr. - Prison Commissary
- Lieutenant Stephen P. Hill - Burglary
- Sergeant Jon P. Mistretta - Narcotics
- Sergeant Darrel J. Ruth – Corrections Shift Security
- Sergeant James W. Cooper - Narcotics
- Sergeant Kevin L. Davis – Zachary Substation
- Sergeant Timothy G. Drevecky – Prison Food Services
- Corporal William R. Head – Corrections Shift Security
- Corporal Derrick B. Valentine – Prison Commissary
- Corporal Kevin P. Chenier – Financial Crimes
- Deputy Mark G. Sturges – Civil Foreclosures
- Deputy Leo Kling, III – Judicial Processing
- Deputy Cline A. Breland – Judicial Processing
- Deputy Larry A. James, Jr. – Prison Transportation
- Deputy Ronald H. Landry – Judicial Processing
- Deputy Michael J. Tuminello – Prison Recreation
- Deputy Roberta M. Hotard – Latent Prints
- Deputy Andrew Z. Norman – CIU
- Deputy Joe A. Bambarger – Tax Office/Enforcement
- Amy E. Maggio – Purchasing
- 30 Years of Service
- Major Anthony E. Ponton – Chief of Street Crimes
- Captain Ronald M. Boucher – Auto Theft
- Captain Willie B. Douglas, Jr. – Tax Office/Enforcement
- Captain Margaret S. Davis – School Drugs Task Force
- Lieutenant James D. Sandridge, Jr. – Central Booking
- Lieutenant Darrell C. Baxter – Fleet Operations
- Lieutenant Blake E. Banta - SCAT
- Sergeant Joshua D. McNicoll – Zachary Substation
- Sergeant Kenneth P. Jackson – Auto Theft
- Corporal Eric L. Chauvin – Courtroom Security
- Deputy Freddie L. Selders – Judicial Processing
- Deputy Donelle D. Kwan – Judicial Processing
- Retired with 25 years of Service or more
· Deputy Gregory M. McLean 41 Years of Service
· Sergeant Carol G. Landry 37 Years, 7 Months of Service
· Wanda S. Boyette 35 Years of Service
· Deputy Sylvia L. Ball 34 Years of Service
· Connie N. Schroeder 33 Years, 8 Months of Service
· Lieutenant Jonathan E. Ned 29 Years, 4 Months of Service
· Lieutenant Allen T. Bourdier 26 Years of Service
Lois A. Paynes 25 Years of Service
