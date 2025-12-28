Latest Weather Blog
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrests man for allegedly molesting a juvenile
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Saturday for allegedly molesting a juvenile.
According to arrest records, on Sept.4, the 15-year-old victim reported that Johnnie Fluker, 34, had allegedly engaged in sexually inappropriate conduct toward her on Aug. 30.
Deputies claimed that the victim made multiple consistent disclosures of the incident to various family members and friends and participated in a forensic interview on Sept. 22, where her statements were consistent with her previous report.
According to arrest records, digital evidence from the victim's phone supported her claims, including a ChatGPT conversation on Aug. 31 describing the behavior of an adult male consistent with the conduct she reported.
Messages to friends also allegedly showed the victim crying, shaking and unable to eat or sleep, reflecting an abrupt emotional shift directly following the incident, according to deputies.
On Oct. 9, Fluker allegedly contacted the victim by text message, where she confronted him with the incident and told him not to contact her again. Fluker allegedly denied the allegation and accused her of lying.
On Dec. 11, Fluker allegedly went to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Headquarters to deny the allegations.
Fluker was later arrested for molestation of a juvenile and attempted sexual battery.
