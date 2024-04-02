East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office network hacked, small amount of data accessed

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said their network was hacked Friday and agents believe a small amount of data was accessed.

EBRSO said cyber investigators believe that the hacker was kicked off the network before they were able to advance very far, but "screenshots of file folders and still images of video files for a small amount of data" were taken.

EBRSO, including the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, temporarily shut off network access for possibly compromised computers. Investigators said they believe that the hacker does not have access to the system anymore.

The agency said Tuesday evening that all systems are working.

The Sheriff's Office system is currently fully operational for all public services and IT is upgrading the network to restructure security for increased protection, which may result in temporary interruptions to phone and internet services. The EBRSO is working closely with its state and federal partners to investigate the bad actor and ensure the security of all confidential information.