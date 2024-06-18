77°
East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority donates computers to families in Monte Sano Village

1 hour 55 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, June 18 2024 Jun 18, 2024 June 18, 2024 10:00 PM June 18, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority donated computers to more than 60 families in the Monte Sano Village on Tuesday. 

The EBRPHA is partnering with the James M. Cox Foundation to pay for and distribute the laptops and desktops. 

The donation is part of the housing authority's access initiative. The goal of the partnership is to provide residents easier access to things like virtual learning, telemedicine and job opportunities, which they say is key to achieving a better quality of life. 

