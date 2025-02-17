East Baton Rouge deputy recovering from ankle surgery after being injured directing Super Bowl traffic

BATON ROUGE — An East Baton Rouge Parish deputy hurt while directing Super Bowl traffic in New Orleans is out of the hospital after a successful ankle surgery.

Deputy Frank Zapata had ankle surgery Friday, but still needs knee surgery soon after his ankle was clipped by the back tires of a truck on Convention Street in New Orleans around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 9.

The dually truck driver either did not notice or drove off, but New Orleans Police said they found the truck an hour later.

Zapata was rushed to the hospital where it was discovered he had broken ribs, a broken ankle and a torn ACL.