East Baton Rouge deputy hit by car while directing Super Bowl traffic

NEW ORLEANS - An East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy had his ankle broken when it was run over by a car while he was directing traffic following the Super Bowl.

The EBRSO said the man was directing traffic when a dually truck clipped his ankle with one of its back tires on Convention Street around 10:30 p.m.. The driver of the truck either did not notice or drove off, but New Orleans police found the truck an hour later.

Officials collected toxicology samples as part of the investigation.

The EBRSO said while the deputy will likely need surgery for his ankle, he is expected to be OK.