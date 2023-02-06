East Baton Rouge deputy invited to State of the Union after saving man's life

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana announced Monday he would be inviting an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy as his guest to the State of the Union.

Will Bankston with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office saved a man's life in late January when he saw a violent crash on Staring Lane while off-duty. The crash had left half of the car under a bridge with the driver pinned underwater. Bankston was able to free the man and stabilize him until first responders arrived.

“Detective Bankston jumped into action to save a man’s life without a second thought,” said Cassidy. “His acts embody what it means to protect and serve. I’m delighted he’s my guest at this year’s State of the Union.”