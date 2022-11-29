81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

East Baton Rouge cancels after-school activities ahead of potential storms Tuesday evening

1 hour 42 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, November 29 2022 Nov 29, 2022 November 29, 2022 1:52 PM November 29, 2022 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

School officials in East Baton Rouge have canceled after-school activities at public campuses throughout the parish as heavy storms loom in the evening forecast. 

The school system made the announcement around 1:30 p.m. Schools will still let children out at their usual dismissal times. 

Trending News

Keep up with more weather updates here. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days