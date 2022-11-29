78°
Latest Weather Blog
East Baton Rouge cancels after-school activities ahead of potential storms Tuesday evening
School officials in East Baton Rouge have canceled after-school activities at public campuses throughout the parish as heavy storms loom in the evening forecast.
The school system made the announcement around 1:30 p.m. Schools will still let children out at their usual dismissal times.
