Early voting begins for Nov. 15 election in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Early voting for the Nov. 15 election in Louisiana began on Saturday.

Early voting for the upcoming election will take place from Nov. 1-8, with the exception of Sunday, Nov. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

East Baton Rouge Parish will be voting on Mayor Sid Edwards' three tax measures called Thrive East Baton Rouge, which plans to redirect money from the library, council on aging and mosquito abatement to the parish's general fund.

The deadline to request absentee ballots is Oct. 12 at 4:30 p.m.

Click here to find an early voting location near you.