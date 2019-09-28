Early voters show up in droves to vote on St. George proposal

BATON ROUGE - Residents waited in long lines on a hot Saturday, the first day of early voting.

"They are so many people in line right here, I was shocked," Gary Stewart said.

The fire station on Coursey Boulevard is the only early voting location in the proposed area for St. George.

"St. George is a real issue for people in this community because they feel they are unfairly represented," Stewart said.

It took many voters more than 30 minutes to cast their ballots at the fire station. Some people, like Alaina Davis, are voting for the first time.

"My dad's here. He's been taking pictures of me and they all clapped for me," Davis said.

The St. George stance on better school is one reason that brought the 20-year-old to the polls.

"I think that the school system is very important to me. That's going to be a nice change," Davis added.

"I think a lot of people are passionate, on either side St. George issue," Rachael Schoppert said.

She remembers the failed St. George push back in 2015.

The East Baton Rouge Registrar of Voter's office said voter turnout was considerable throughout the parish, especially for the first day of early voting.