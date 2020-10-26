Early voters line up for the polls in record-breaking numbers

BATON ROUGE - Early voting is setting records in Louisiana this election cycle. Officials say half of the votes in the November election could be cast ahead of election day.

Voters waited in a line that stretched out of the door and around the corner Monday at the state archives building on Essen Lane.

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves was one of those eager voters.

"I voted early because I want to make sure that if I get sick, unable to go vote, that I had my ability to register my voice. So that's why I came out early. You never know what's going to happen on election day, Graves said.

Election officials say passionate voters from both parties are driving people to the polls in record numbers, in addition to the three additional days of early voting this year.

Secretary of state Kyle Ardoin says the state is expecting about one million votes cast before election day. With that high number of votes, he says his office could still be counting votes the day after the election.

Baton Rouge Political pollster, John Couvillon, says an increase in the African American early votes could also have an impact in upoming elections, including the mayor's race in East Baton Rouge Parish.

"That can make a difference of a couple of percentage points, and there's a question as to whether she [Mayor Sharon Weston Broome] will win with or without a runoff. Those few extra points will definitely matter in November, and I think a few extra points will largely accrue to her benefit," Couvillon said.

The last day to vote early is Tuesday, October 27th. The polls close at 7 p.m.