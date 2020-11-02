50°
Early morning West Baton Rouge crash near Brusly High cleared from roadway
PORT ALLEN- An early morning crash on LA 1 in Port Allen caused area traffic delays, Monday.
The crash, reported shortly after 5 a.m., occurred in the southbound lane of La 1 at Hebert Street, which is just south of Brusly High.
As of 6 a.m., officials say the crash was cleared.
For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.
BRUSLY: Accident- Hwy 1 SB at E. Main, just south of Brusly High.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) November 2, 2020
