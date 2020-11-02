50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Early morning West Baton Rouge crash near Brusly High cleared from roadway

2 hours 50 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, November 02 2020 Nov 2, 2020 November 02, 2020 5:55 AM November 02, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN- An early morning crash on LA 1 in Port Allen caused area traffic delays, Monday. 

The crash, reported shortly after 5 a.m., occurred in the southbound lane of La 1 at Hebert Street, which is just south of Brusly High.

As of 6 a.m., officials say the crash was cleared.

For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days