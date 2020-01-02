75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Early morning power outages left nearly 2K EBR residents in the dark, Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Two separate power outages left nearly 2,000 East Baton Rouge Parish residents in the dark on Thursday morning. 

The first outage occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the Airline/Barringer Foreman area.

Entergy says a broken pole caused the outage and power was restored around 9 a.m.

The second outage occurred around 7:50 a.m. in South Baton Rouge and impacted about 1,000 customers. 

According to Entergy, this incident was the result of damage to a piece of equipment known as a crossarm.

Area residents had powered restored to them by 10 a.m. 

