Early morning power outages left nearly 2K EBR residents in the dark, Thursday
BATON ROUGE - Two separate power outages left nearly 2,000 East Baton Rouge Parish residents in the dark on Thursday morning.
The first outage occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the Airline/Barringer Foreman area.
Entergy says a broken pole caused the outage and power was restored around 9 a.m.
Power outage affecting 1,000 residents and has knocked out traffic lights along Airline at Barringer Foreman and Pecue among other intersections.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) January 2, 2020
The second outage occurred around 7:50 a.m. in South Baton Rouge and impacted about 1,000 customers.
According to Entergy, this incident was the result of damage to a piece of equipment known as a crossarm.
Area residents had powered restored to them by 10 a.m.
