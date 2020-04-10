Early morning explosion at Valero plant leaves one injured, startles residents in New Orleans east

ST. BERNARD PARISH — Early Friday morning, residents near the east side of New Orleans heard what they at first thought was thunder but later learned was an explosion at the Valero Energy Corporation Refinery in St. Bernard Parish.

Wait I heard that was Valero blowing up, not thunder?? huh — Cai (@CaileeElizabeth) April 10, 2020

The blast shook homes and triggered area car alarms.

Here’s a decent vid for y’all of Valero after the explosion pic.twitter.com/zEhsfMeEG9 — Masen J. Mitchell (@Mitchell42_) April 10, 2020

According to WWL-TV, St. Bernard Parish Fire Chief Thomas Stone said one of the units at the plant exploded around 1 a.m. and first responders rushed to the scene to battle a small fire, which was contained shortly after 3 a.m.

Stone also said one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.

Few details regarding the incident are currently available, and this article will be updated as authorities continue to respond to the situation.