Dylan Crews signs second largest signing bonus in MLB history

10 hours 41 minutes 21 seconds ago Saturday, July 22 2023 Jul 22, 2023 July 22, 2023 10:55 PM July 22, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

WASHINGTON - Former LSU outfielder and No. 2 overall pick in this year's MLB draft, Dylan Crews was introduced Saturday for the first time as a member of the Washington Nationals organization.

The coveted outfielder from LSU, Crews donned a No. 3 Nationals jersey while sitting between general manager Mike Rizzo and agent Scott Boras, just one month after winning the College World Series and becoming the recipient of the Golden Spikes Award for top amateur player in the country.

Crews inked a $9 million signing bonus, above the pick value of $8,998,500, according to MLB Pipeline’s Jim Callis. He garnered the second-highest signing bonus in MLB Draft history. It is behind only right-hander Paul Skenes ($9.2 million), the No. 1 selection and Crews’ college teammate.

As a junior at LSU, Crews boasted a .426/.567/.713 slash line with a 1.280 OPS, 16 doubles, 18 home runs and six stolen bases. He reached base safely in each of his 71 games played. Crews became the first player to win SEC Player of the Year honors in consecutive seasons.

