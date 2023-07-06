93°
Dylan Crews named SEC Male Athlete of the Year

2 hours 33 minutes 4 seconds ago Thursday, July 06 2023 Jul 6, 2023 July 06, 2023 11:48 AM July 06, 2023 in Sports
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU outfielder Dylan Crews was named the Southeastern Conference's top male athlete of the year.

Crews, a key piece in the Tigers' championship-winning baseball team, took home the honor for 2023, the SEC announced Thursday. Florida gymnast Trinity Thomas earned the award for best female athlete.

A top prospect in the upcoming MLB draft, Crews finished No. 1 in the nation in runs and walks, No. 2 in on-base percentage and hits, and No. 3 in batting average.

In addition to being honored as the SEC Player of the Year, Crews was named to the All-SEC First Team and earned a spot on the conference’s All-Defensive Team thanks to his performance in center field.

