Dumpsters full of trash finally removed from neighboring apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - After multiple requests to clean up the junk, Jan Hinson says her fight is over since two large dumpsters full of trash have been removed from a neighboring apartment complex.

"They said they're going to keep it clean from this point forward," Hinson said.

On Sept. 28, Brittany Weiss visited Plantation Trace where residents were complaining about a couple of overflowing dumpsters on their neighbor's property. The Hub Apartments had two large dumpsters parked at the rear of the property where people had been throwing trash, old mattresses and other items.

"They were horrible. Trash was filled up to the top. The bags were overflowing," she said.

Hinson, who is president of the Plantation Trace Residents Association, had been in contact with The Hub since July.

"I contacted them on July 29 and asked them to move the dumpster or empty the dumpster and nothing happened," she said. "It smelled terrible. It was attracting rats and snakes."

On Sept. 28, 2 On Your Side reached out to The Hub and was told the dumpsters were too full to empty. The apartment complex had ordered two additional roll-offs to be delivered the next week so the trash could be consolidated. The roll-offs weren't delivered until Friday, Oct. 16. The trash was organized among the additional dumpsters, which were finally removed this past Tuesday, Oct. 20.

The apartment complex reached out to Hinson and 2 On Your Side to make sure the neighborhood is satisfied.

"I am pretty happy right now. I think that the manager's done a good job responding to our request after 2 On Your Side got involved," Hinson said.

The Hub says that one dumpster will remain on-site and it will be emptied weekly.