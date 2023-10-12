Dufrocq School principal no longer on the job after Investigative Unit uncovered reports of child left in squalor

BATON ROUGE - Seven weeks after an Investigative Unit report about a child left covered in feces, the principal at the Dufrocq School has left the job.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board confirms that Ariane St. Julien is no longer with the school. As of Thursday afternoon, it was unclear if she resigned or was fired or transferred to another school.

In August, the mother of a two-year-old enrolled in Dufrocq's pre-k program revealed to the Investigative Unit that her child had a bathroom accident at school and was left in his soiled clothes.

The Louisiana Department of Education issued two citations and two warnings to Dufrocq in August. The citations were in regards to improper training and orientation, and for failing to clean a child after a toileting accident.

The two LDOE warnings were for "non-vehicular excursions" and "items that can be harmful to children."

This is a developing story. The Investigative Unit will have additional details later Thursday.