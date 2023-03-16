72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Dudley DeBosier, Lyft helping to provide rides home for Wearin' of the Green attendees

43 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, March 16 2023 Mar 16, 2023 March 16, 2023 11:33 AM March 16, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Have tons of fun planned this weekend during the Wearin' of the Green parade? Don't worry about your ride home—Dudley DeBosier has you covered. 

The local law firm is partnering with Lyft to provide free rides home from the parade, which promises to be a wild ride. 

Trending News

Ride codes can be obtained here and will provide a $10 ride credit, effectively only on Saturday. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days