Dudley DeBosier, Lyft helping to provide rides home for Wearin' of the Green attendees

BATON ROUGE - Have tons of fun planned this weekend during the Wearin' of the Green parade? Don't worry about your ride home—Dudley DeBosier has you covered.

The local law firm is partnering with Lyft to provide free rides home from the parade, which promises to be a wild ride.

Ride codes can be obtained here and will provide a $10 ride credit, effectively only on Saturday.