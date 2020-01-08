49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Dudley DeBosier law firm offers free rides to and from the National Championship Game

47 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, January 08 2020 Jan 8, 2020 January 08, 2020 9:41 PM January 08, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Local law firm Dudley Debosier is offering free rides to and from the National Championship game Monday night. 

To take advantage of a free, safe ride to and from the game, you must register online. Participants will receive an email confirmation. They will then receive an email and text containing a $30 Uber credit code on Monday, Jan. 13 at noon. The code is valid from 12 p.m. until midnight.

The limit is 2 rides per person and riders must be traveling to and from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. 

Those interested can click here to sign up for a free Uber ride. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days