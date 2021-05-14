Dry weather into the weekend, stormy next week

Today and Tonight: Expect mainly sunny skies today with highs in the low 80s. Tonight, skies will remain mostly clear. In combination with light north winds, lows will be able to fall into the upper 50s once again.

Looking Ahead:



Low humidity will remain in place into Saturday. By Sunday, southerly winds will begin to usher in more moisture across the region, pumping up the humidity. Into next week, our weather pattern will turn active once again with a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday, through the end of the week. No day looks like a complete wash out at this time, but there will be rain around each day. Bottom line, get ready for the rain once again.



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton



