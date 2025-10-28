Latest Weather Blog
Drunk driver with previous DWIs crashes vehicle, sends victim to hospital
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man Thursday after he was involved in a drunk-driving crash that sent another driver to the hospital.
According to BRPD, officers responded to the 6100 block of Beechwood Drive due to a crash that left one person hurt. Police say the other driver involved in the crash, 38-year-old Marcus Walker, had a strong smell of alcohol on his breath when they arrived on the scene.
Walker was subjected to a field sobriety test, on which he performed poorly. A breathalyzer test then showed that Walker had a blood-alcohol level of 0.165, more than double the legal limit.
After he was arrested, officers learned that Walker had at least two prior DWI convictions on his record from 2014 and 2017.
Trending News
He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of driving while intoxicated, vehicular negligent injuring, speeding and driving with a suspended license.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension Parish resident upset after historic cabins torn down
-
Patterson man arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile, other charges
-
Tangipahoa deputies: Teen arrested for bringing gun, drugs to Hammond High School
-
Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office asks for help identifying person responsible for White...
-
Baton Rouge Fire Department investigating Monday morning arson on Iberville Street
Sports Video
-
LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan fired after Brian Kelly loses job
-
ESPN releases list of five potential replacements for Brian Kelly including Ole...
-
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson named most powerful woman in American...
-
Brian Kelly fired from LSU, Frank Wilson named interim head coach
-
Latest on LSU head coach Brian Kelly's job future