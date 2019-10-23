Drug dealer who flaunted cash on social media remains jailed pending court date

BATON ROUGE - A local business owner was arrested after he allegedly sold drugs to an undercover deputy.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that Dymonet Green was booked on several charges.

The sheriff's office says Green, who also goes by the name "Nichie", was arrested after he allegedly sold an ounce of heroin to a member of the EBRSO Narcotics division. After the exchange, deputies obtained search warrants for Green's home and his automotive shop, D & D Automotive, on N Ardenwood Drive.

Deputies seized the following items from those properties.

-$32,912

-Kilo press

-Numerous scales with heroin residue

-Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun (stolen)

-9mm handgun (stolen)

-Numerous high capacity magazines

-1 stolen vehicle (BRPD took possession)

Among the photos shared by the sheriff's office was an image from Green's social media in which he posed in front of a Mercedes Benz with a large amount of cash in his arms.

He was booked on distribution of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen firearm and a bench warrant for domestic abuse battery.

According to jail records, Green is being held on a $125,000 bond for his drug charges but will not be allowed to bond out due to multiple bench warrants. He may be allowed to bond out once he appears in court.