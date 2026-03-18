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Livingston deputies: Man dead after shooting at McDonald's parking lot in Watson
WATSON - A man is dead after a shooting in the parking lot of a McDonald's in Watson, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.
One man was found dead at the scene, deputies say. Officials say they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
Sheriff Jason Ard says deputies are searching for two suspects.
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Anyone with information should call deputies at 225-686-2241.
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