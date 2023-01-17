Latest Weather Blog
Drones to the rescue? Acadian Ambulance developing plan to deliver quicker aid for patients
BATON ROUGE- Acadian Ambulance thinks it may have a revolutionary plan to get equipment to those in need faster.
Ben Swig, the director of Healthcare Innovation at Acadian, says right now there is a struggle hiring first responders, and response times keep getting longer in certain areas.
That means people who need urgent care, simply can't get it.
"The industry is dealing with a shortage of EMT's and paramedics. First response is very limited in suburban areas given the higher volumes we are seeing," Swig said.
Acadian is now partnering up with BlueFlite, a drone manufacturer out of Michigan.
Swig says the goal is to use drones to deliver life saving medicine and equipment to those who need it, faster.
"We can adequately and effectively use drones to speed up the time that we can get an AED, an EPI, and Narcan to somebody and save their life," Swig said.
Trending News
Swig says using drones could save even more lives and hopes it gives everyone in the state a better opportunity to get the medical care they need.
"We really have the opportunity to benefit everybody, so that nobody in Louisiana is without the ability to have access to life-saving supplies," Swig said.
Swig hopes that the drones will be used soon, but it is too early to know when they'll go into use or how much it will cost.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Drones to the rescue? Acadian Ambulance developing plan to deliver quicker aid...
-
Olivia Dunne-mania and troubling side effects drawing national attention to LSU gymnast
-
'Festival of Service' brings all ages out for MLK Day
-
LSU student dies in hospital after being struck by car on Burbank...
-
Century-old shipwreck vanishes back into Mississippi River; researchers preserving history through 3D...