Drone video, photos show widespread destruction after deadly tornado

Wednesday, March 23 2022
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - New photos and videos show the extent of a deadly tornado that hit parts of Orleans and St. Bernard parishes Tuesday night.

Use the gallery above to view photos of the aftermath. See drone video of the damage below.

