Drivers to see lane closures on Highland Rd. for asphalt work

EAST BATON ROUGE - According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Highland Road from Siegen Lane to Perkins Road will have intermittent lane closures.

The closures will be from August 5 to August 9 each day from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Officials say the closures are necessary for asphalt milling and related work. There are no vehicle restrictions.