Driver who said God made him cause deadly crash found not guilty by reason of insanity

BATON ROUGE - A man who claims he caused a deadly wreck because God told him to kill himself was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Jack Jordan, 19, will now stay in a Jackson mental hospital until a hearing later this year determines whether he is too dangerous to release.

Jordan was indicted earlier this year after he intentionally slammed into another car that was stopped at the intersection of Perkins Road and Siegen Lane. Jordan was going over 90 miles per hour and the time and the force of the impact killed a 51-year-old woman, Stephanie Payne.

In August, a Baton Rouge judge ruled Jordan was not mentally competent to assist his attorneys, and he was sent to East Louisiana mental hospital.

His next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 28.