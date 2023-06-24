83°
Driver who caused Slidell police officer to flip patrol car during chase turns self in late Thursday

Source: WBRZ
SLIDELL - The Slidell Police Department has arrested a man suspected of leading officers on a chase that caused a police officer to flip his vehicle Wednesday.

Christopher Ducre, 29, was arrested for aggravated flight from an officer, vehicular negligent injuring, as well as various other traffic-related charges.

The police said an officer attempted to stop the car near LA-11 and I-12. The driver refused to stop, and the chase ensued.

According to the department, a police officer pulled an "evasive maneuver" to avoid hitting an innocent driver during the pursuit. The patrol car flipped, went into a ditch, and hit a culvert. The officer was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Ducre turned himself in to Slidell Police late Thursday night. 

