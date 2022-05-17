80°
Latest Weather Blog
Driver ticketed after crashing into school bus; no children hurt
CENTRAL - A driver was ticketed for reckless operation after running into a bus loaded with children heading to school early Monday morning.
The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on Greenwell Springs Road at Magnolia Bend Road. The Central Police Department said another vehicle crossed the center line and entered the path of bus, leaving the bus driver with nowhere to go.
Two people were hurt, but their injuries were not serious. None of the children were injured.
The driver responsible for the crash is also facing a fine for driving without insurance.
The highway was closed for over an hour at the scene of the crash but has since reopened.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Family goes before EBR planning commission over flooding concerns with new development
-
$20 million added to lakes project to improve University Lakes
-
Family Road of Greater Baton Rouge helps families during baby formula shortage
-
Tiki Tubing owner arrested in molestation case, facing separate lawsuit for death...
-
State asks living man for death certificate
Sports Video
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...
-
Saints release 2022 schedule, will open season on the road at Atlanta
-
St. Amant baseball heading to first state semifinals since 2014
-
Southern slugs out sweep against UAPB
-
Southern wins game 1 over UAPB