Driver ticketed after crashing into school bus; no children hurt

CENTRAL - A driver was ticketed for reckless operation after running into a bus loaded with children heading to school early Monday morning.

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on Greenwell Springs Road at Magnolia Bend Road. The Central Police Department said another vehicle crossed the center line and entered the path of bus, leaving the bus driver with nowhere to go.

Two people were hurt, but their injuries were not serious. None of the children were injured.

The driver responsible for the crash is also facing a fine for driving without insurance.

The highway was closed for over an hour at the scene of the crash but has since reopened.