Driver reportedly didn't know about $700K in car; money confiscated by BRPD during traffic stop

BATON ROUGE - Around $700,000 was confiscated by police officers during a traffic stop near the I-10/I-12 split, and police say the driver did not know the money was there.

According to a social media post by the Baton Rouge Police Department, an officer stopped a car near the construction zone at the interstate split on June 15. Police said the driver is from Los Angeles and an officer found the money during the traffic stop. Monday morning, police said the driver reportedly did not know the money was there.

WBRZ asked a spokesperson for the BRPD why the traffic stop was initiated, why the money was confiscated, and if any arrests were made. As of Monday morning, BRPD said the investigation was ongoing but took down their social media post after WBRZ's initial questions.