Driver killed in Sunday night crash on Raceland's LA 182

RACELAND - A fatal Sunday night crash in Lafourche Parish resulted in the death of a 43-year-old man.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police say the wreck occurred on LA 182, just east of US 90, and took the life of 43-year-old Anthony Singleton.

According to police, Singleton was headed westbound on LA 182 in a 2002 GMC Envoy, when he lost control of his vehicle and skidded off-road. His GMC struck a utility pole before rolling over into a bayou upside down.

A passing motorist stopped to assist and removed Singleton from his vehicle.

But Singleton's injuries were fatal and he died on the scene.

Police say at this time seat belt use and impairment are unknown, as is the reason Singleton lost control of his vehicle.

The tragic crash remains under investigation.