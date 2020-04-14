Driver killed in head on crash in Vermilion Parish

KAPLAN - Louisiana State Police are reporting the death of a 62-year-old woman from Kaplan following a two-vehicle crash in Vermilion Parish on Monday night.

Authorities say the fatal wreck occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. on LA Hwy 14 near Huckleberry Road in Vermilion Parish.

Michael Savoy was behind the wheel of a 2005 Ford F-350 and headed west on LA 14 just as 62-year-old Melinda Harrington was traveling east on the same highway.

Police report that for reasons still under investigation, Savoy crossed the center lines and struck Harrington's SUV head-on in the eastbound lane.

According to state troopers, Savoy was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered serious injuries. Harrington was wearing a seatbelt but sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office.

As is standard procedure, toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and results are pending.

Police are still investigating the crash.