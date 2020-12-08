66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Driver hit utility pole along Airline Highway; roadway blocked by downed power lines

1 hour 42 minutes 48 seconds ago Tuesday, December 08 2020 Dec 8, 2020 December 08, 2020 1:26 PM December 08, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Airline Highway is partially closed Tuesday afternoon as authorities work to clear a crash that knocked over power lines.

The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. on Airline at Goodwood Boulevard, near Baton Rouge Police headquarters. Police said a car ran into a utility pole and knocked down the lines. 

One person was taken to the hospital after the wreck.

The highway remains closed for drivers traveling south at the intersection.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days