Driver hit utility pole along Airline Highway; roadway blocked by downed power lines
BATON ROUGE - Airline Highway is partially closed Tuesday afternoon as authorities work to clear a crash that knocked over power lines.
The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. on Airline at Goodwood Boulevard, near Baton Rouge Police headquarters. Police said a car ran into a utility pole and knocked down the lines.
One person was taken to the hospital after the wreck.
The highway remains closed for drivers traveling south at the intersection.
