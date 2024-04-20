Driver freed after three hours of being stuck under overturned 18-wheeler in Central

CENTRAL - A driver was freed in "the longest and most complex rescue operation in decades" after being stuck beneath an overturned 18-wheeler on Hooper Road in Central Friday night.

The crash took place at Hooper Road between Devall Road and Greenwell Springs Road, resulting in the road being shutdown at the time. The truck took down power lines and power poles.

The driver was not seriously injured, according to the Central Police Department, but EBR EMS and Acadian AirMed responded to assist in patient care and transport.

"I want to thank CPD, the EBRSO, EMS, Entergy, the volunteers, and the AirMed pilots," Central Mayor Wade Evans said. "I know people were upset that their power was out, but it was a tragic accident. I am grateful that the man escaped with his life. Central has some very good first responders."