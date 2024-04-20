76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Driver freed after three hours of being stuck under overturned 18-wheeler in Central

1 hour 40 minutes 21 seconds ago Saturday, April 20 2024 Apr 20, 2024 April 20, 2024 4:22 PM April 20, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - A driver was freed in "the longest and most complex rescue operation in decades" after being stuck beneath an overturned 18-wheeler on Hooper Road in Central Friday night.

The crash took place at Hooper Road between Devall Road and Greenwell Springs Road, resulting in the road being shutdown at the time. The truck took down power lines and power poles.

The driver was not seriously injured, according to the Central Police Department, but EBR EMS and Acadian AirMed responded to assist in patient care and transport.

Trending News

"I want to thank CPD, the EBRSO, EMS, Entergy, the volunteers, and the AirMed pilots," Central Mayor Wade Evans said. "I know people were upset that their power was out, but it was a tragic accident. I am grateful that the man escaped with his life. Central has some very good first responders."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days