Driver attempts to flee crash; flips his car

5 hours 36 minutes 15 seconds ago Saturday, August 07 2021 Aug 7, 2021 August 07, 2021 4:07 PM August 07, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

SLIDELL - A man driving away from one car accident caused another Friday afternoon.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said around 12:30 p.m. two vehicles that had been involved in a minor crash were parked on the side of the road near Louis Prima Drive.

When deputies pulled up, one of the drivers sped away. Deputies followed the driver, Griffin Batiste, onto Highway 190 and into a neighborhood.

Batiste crashed his car into a culvert near the end of Crestwood Boulevard. The car flipped, and Fire District personnel had to extract Batiste from the vehicle.

Batiste was taken to a hospital for his injuries and will be charged with a hit and run, aggravated flight from an officer, obstruction of a roadway and reckless operation when he gets out.

The crash happened two days before Batiste's 20th birthday.

