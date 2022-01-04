48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Driver arrested in Hooper Road wreck that killed 20-year-old woman

13 hours 5 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, January 04 2022 Jan 4, 2022 January 04, 2022 7:05 AM January 04, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE – Police have made an arrest in the Dec. 22 wreck that killed a 20-year-old woman and injured several others.

Alonna England, 38, was booked Monday with negligent homicide and reckless operation of a vehicle.

Police said England was driving on Corlett Drive when she ran a stop sign at Hooper Road, hitting another car.

That car careened across the median and into oncoming traffic, hitting the car that Aliye Ringe was in head-on.

Ringe was seriously injured and died a day later. Four other people, including a child, were also injured.

Trending News

England’s bail was set at $60,000 Tuesday, according to court records.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days