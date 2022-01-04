Driver arrested in Hooper Road wreck that killed 20-year-old woman

BATON ROUGE – Police have made an arrest in the Dec. 22 wreck that killed a 20-year-old woman and injured several others.

Alonna England, 38, was booked Monday with negligent homicide and reckless operation of a vehicle.

Police said England was driving on Corlett Drive when she ran a stop sign at Hooper Road, hitting another car.

That car careened across the median and into oncoming traffic, hitting the car that Aliye Ringe was in head-on.

Ringe was seriously injured and died a day later. Four other people, including a child, were also injured.

England’s bail was set at $60,000 Tuesday, according to court records.