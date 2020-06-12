87°
Driver arrested in hit and run that left BRPD motorcycle officer injured
BATON ROUGE- Police have arrested the driver responsible for crashing into a motorcycle officer and fleeing the scene on June 5.
A Crime Stoppers tip and the assistance of Baker Police led to the arrest of 43-year-old Mitchel Johnson on Friday, June 12.
Johnson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for hit and run, improper u-turn, and suspended driver's license.
The crash occurred around 10 a.m. on Scenic Hwy near Blount Rd. Authorities say a BRPD motorcycle officer was hit while responding to a separate crash.
The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
